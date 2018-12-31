English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh on Simmba’s Success: I'm Overwhelmed with All the Love
Earning Rs 20.72 crore on day 1, Simmba marks Ranveer Singh's biggest opening yet.
Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of Simmba in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
From box office success to starting a new chapter in his personal life, actor Ranveer Singh says it has been a "phenomenal year" for him.
Ranveer started the year with Padmaavat, through which he garnered applause for essaying the role of villainous Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji. And he is ending the year on a successful note with Simmba. "It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artist, I have always tried to experiment and I'm happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen," Ranveer said.
Ranveer's performance as the corrupt police officer Simmba, who has a moral turnaround and becomes a just man, has been getting positive response from critics and audiences. Rohit Shetty's Simmba, an action-comedy drama, revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against a rapist. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, it opened on December 28.
Padmaavat registered Rs 19 crore on its opening day and Simmba recorded Rs 20.72 crore net on Day 1—which also marks Ranveer's biggest opening. "It's been a phenomenal year for me professionally and personally and this record makes my journey in cinema even sweeter," added the actor, who got married to actress Deepika Padukone in November this year.
Ranveer thanked Shetty for the success of Simmba. "The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly."
He continued, "It was not an easy role to pull off but I put my head down and put in the work and I'm overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit Simmba out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Ranveer started the year with Padmaavat, through which he garnered applause for essaying the role of villainous Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji. And he is ending the year on a successful note with Simmba. "It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artist, I have always tried to experiment and I'm happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen," Ranveer said.
Ranveer's performance as the corrupt police officer Simmba, who has a moral turnaround and becomes a just man, has been getting positive response from critics and audiences. Rohit Shetty's Simmba, an action-comedy drama, revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against a rapist. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, it opened on December 28.
Padmaavat registered Rs 19 crore on its opening day and Simmba recorded Rs 20.72 crore net on Day 1—which also marks Ranveer's biggest opening. "It's been a phenomenal year for me professionally and personally and this record makes my journey in cinema even sweeter," added the actor, who got married to actress Deepika Padukone in November this year.
Ranveer thanked Shetty for the success of Simmba. "The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly."
He continued, "It was not an easy role to pull off but I put my head down and put in the work and I'm overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit Simmba out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results