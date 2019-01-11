GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh on Working with Ajay Devgn in Simmba: I’m Always Fanboying When He’s Around

Ranveer Singh says despite being a superstar, Ajay Devgn is grounded, humble, modest and real.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh on Working with Ajay Devgn in Simmba: I’m Always Fanboying When He’s Around
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Ranveer Singh got to work with Ajay Devgn for the first time in his last outing Simmba, which has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Calling the experience of sharing screen space with Devgn an absolute delight, he told Bollywood Life, “I am always fanboying when he is around. He is one of my screen idols. What can you say about him? It’s so refreshing to meet someone of his stature who is so grounded, humble and modest, so clear about the perspective he has. He is so real! When he comes on set, the kind of aura he carries wherever he goes he is a superstar.”

Singh also opened up on the changing face of stardom and audience’s sensibilities in the last few years. “We are living in a very different age now. It wasn't like this even 5 or 6 years ago. It wasn't like this when I started. We are in the age of social media.

“We are a young country and so many of our young people are so well informed that they want to put their arm around you and ask 'what's up?' It's a new definition of being a star or a celebrity. It's a different time," he told Pinkvilla.

“I feel that we are in that age of authenticity. We see so much that we have developed the ability to recognise authentic from inauthentic,” he added.

On the professional front, he’ll next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which will release on February 14.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram