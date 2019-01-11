Ranveer Singh on Working with Ajay Devgn in Simmba: I’m Always Fanboying When He’s Around

Ranveer Singh got to work with Ajay Devgn for the first time in his last outing Simmba, which has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.Calling the experience of sharing screen space with Devgn an absolute delight, he told Bollywood Life, “I am always fanboying when he is around. He is one of my screen idols. What can you say about him? It’s so refreshing to meet someone of his stature who is so grounded, humble and modest, so clear about the perspective he has. He is so real! When he comes on set, the kind of aura he carries wherever he goes he is a superstar.”Singh also opened up on the changing face of stardom and audience’s sensibilities in the last few years. “We are living in a very different age now. It wasn't like this even 5 or 6 years ago. It wasn't like this when I started. We are in the age of social media.“We are a young country and so many of our young people are so well informed that they want to put their arm around you and ask 'what's up?' It's a new definition of being a star or a celebrity. It's a different time," he told Pinkvilla.“I feel that we are in that age of authenticity. We see so much that we have developed the ability to recognise authentic from inauthentic,” he added.On the professional front, he’ll next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which will release on February 14.