Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ranveer Singh's Outfit at India vs Pakistan Match Turns Heads, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Ranveer Singh yet again proudly flaunted the badge of being quirky and unconventional as he made his commentary debut at the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Manchester on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh's Outfit at India vs Pakistan Match Turns Heads, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Ranveer Singh yet again proudly flaunted the badge of being quirky and unconventional as he made his commentary debut at the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Manchester on Sunday.
Loading...

We often see actor Ranveer Singh create a major fashion moment. His fashion sense can only be described as fearless. From making statement in Muppet pajamas and a shiny printed robe to slaying in a pinstriped suit and a skirt, Ranveer has become quite popular for his bold, daring style that turns heads and gets people talking.

The actor yet again proudly flaunted the badge of being quirky and unconventional as he made his commentary debut at the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Manchester on Sunday.

Ranveer, who joined Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentator's box, was at his "attarangi" best as he opted for a brown checkered long overcoat, a colour-coordinated muffler and relaxed loose fit parallel trousers in the same shade. The actor completed his look using an over-sized glasses.

His unique style essentially broke the Internet, becoming a top trend on Twitter Sunday night.

Here are some overwhelming reactions from the Internet:

The Bollywood star's energetic words and playful antics, as usual, were quite a hit, as videos of him on the grounds were being circulated on social media. He also made it a point to strike powerful poses with cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag.

The actor also promoted his upcoming movie '83 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester. '83, directed by Kabir Khan, is currently being shot in London. During his course of preparation for the movie, the actor has been rubbing shoulders with a number of cricketing legends. The movie narrates the story of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev leading the team to World Cup Victory in 1983. Deepika Padukone is all set to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in '83. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram