Ranveer Singh's Outfit at India vs Pakistan Match Turns Heads, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

We often see actor Ranveer Singh create a major fashion moment. His fashion sense can only be described as fearless. From making statement in Muppet pajamas and a shiny printed robe to slaying in a pinstriped suit and a skirt, Ranveer has become quite popular for his bold, daring style that turns heads and gets people talking.

The actor yet again proudly flaunted the badge of being quirky and unconventional as he made his commentary debut at the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Manchester on Sunday.

Ranveer, who joined Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentator's box, was at his "attarangi" best as he opted for a brown checkered long overcoat, a colour-coordinated muffler and relaxed loose fit parallel trousers in the same shade. The actor completed his look using an over-sized glasses.

His unique style essentially broke the Internet, becoming a top trend on Twitter Sunday night.

Here are some overwhelming reactions from the Internet:

Nice outfit you beauty!!! — Shreya Chanda (@ShreyaChanda10) June 16, 2019

@RanveerOfficial looking cool in your outfit today, hope your energy can get India to win the match today — aartir (@aartir4) June 16, 2019

Firstly it's India and Pakistan match today and most important The power house @RanveerOfficial here for commentary debut with Gangster outfit.‍♂️ What a Mass....combination..Paka Mass...#CricketWorldCup19 #IndiaVsPakistan #ICCWorldCup #INDvPAK — Thanus (@Thanuskswamy) June 16, 2019

Ranveer Singh with summer shades, winter three piece and a rainy day overcoat on is on the ground, true embodiment of this bizarre picture. — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) June 16, 2019

I love how the commentators are discussing @RanveerOfficial’s outfit as passionately as they discuss cricket — Srishti (@BhargavaSrishti) June 16, 2019

Loving Ranveer Singh’s out of the box outfit and Commentary. #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 — Agniva Roy ️ (@agnivaroy4) June 16, 2019

The Bollywood star's energetic words and playful antics, as usual, were quite a hit, as videos of him on the grounds were being circulated on social media. He also made it a point to strike powerful poses with cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag.

Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game - @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NaNKOY5YEw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

The actor also promoted his upcoming movie '83 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester. '83, directed by Kabir Khan, is currently being shot in London. During his course of preparation for the movie, the actor has been rubbing shoulders with a number of cricketing legends. The movie narrates the story of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev leading the team to World Cup Victory in 1983. Deepika Padukone is all set to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in '83. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

