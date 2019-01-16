LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Ranveer Singh Padukone': It's a Legendary Surname, Says the 'Gully Boy' Actor

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for six long years before the two tied the knot in a fiercely private ceremony in Italy in November last year.

News18.com

January 16, 2019
'Ranveer Singh Padukone': It's a Legendary Surname, Says the 'Gully Boy' Actor
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for six long years before the two tied the knot in a fiercely private ceremony in Italy in November last year. However, the two never admitted being in a relationship before their wedding.

In her first ever post-marriage interview with Famously Filmfare, Deepika was asked whether she would take her husband's surname, just like her contemporaries Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. To which, she quipped, "it might be Deepika Padukone - wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone."

Post which the news of Ranveer contemplating adding Padukone to his name went viral. Recently in an interview with the same publication, Ranveer joked about it saying, “Since I have dropped my surname (Bhavnani), I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 at Lake Como in Italy. The newly-weds then returned to India to host multiple receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy, in which he is paired opposite Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully and Roots. Deepika, on the other hand, recently announced her new project Chaapak, which will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

