Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, Lilly Singh Urges Her Global Audience to Stream His Music

Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s death last evening, May 29, left not just the political fraternity but also the film and music fraternity in mourning. Several singers and actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma, and others took to social media to express their shock and grief and offer condolences. The latest celebrity to pay their respects is Ranveer Singh, who is known to be a fan of Moosewala.

The actor shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, “Dil da ni mada…..” along with a broken heart emoji.

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is currently residing in the US penned an emotional tribute to Sidhu and urged her global fans to ‘take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.’ She started her note by writing, “Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, “what song is that?!” Through his revolutionary music, he will live on.”

Hailing the late singer as a game-changer, she continued, “Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music. Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game ❤️.”

Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Sidhu Moose Wala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high”. Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend”, “Devil”, “Just listen”, “Tibeyan da putt”, “Jatt da muqabala”, “Brown Boys” and “Hathyar” among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride”.

