Ranveer Singh Photoshops Himself Into Picture With Lionel Messi; Netizens Say 'Waah, Kya Editing Hai'

The World Cup may be over, but the football fever clearly isn’t. Even as the matches have concluded fans can't seem to get over the game. One such fan is actor Ranveer Singh. Following Argentina’s World Cup triumph, Indian photographer Rohan Shrestha shared some pictures with footballer Lionel Messi from their photoshoot. Actor Ranveer Singh decided to do some mischief. The actor, a Messi fan, photoshopped himself in the picture with the legendary footballer

The actor shared the morphed image featuring Messi, Rohan and him. “Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out,” Ranveer wrote in the caption.

The post garnered lots of attention from fans and celebrities alike. The photographer also commented on it. The joke hit the right spot and he could not stop laughing. Rohan commented 'Haha' where as Siddhanth Kapoor called it the “post of the day”.

Earlier, Rohan had shared the photos describing it as a special moment in his life to be photographing the international footballer. He also shared a reel from the same photoshoot with Messi on his Instagram account.

Ranveer Singh, known to be a sporting enthusiast, was in Qatar with his wife Deepika Padukone for the FIFA World Cup final which saw Messi and Co. registering a historic win over France to win their first title since 1986. After the game tied at three-all, the outcome was decided based on a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's latest release Cirkus hit the theatres this Friday. The Rohit Shetty directorial features Ranveer in a double role along with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, despite a festive weekend and good buzz around it, Cirkus opened to a slow start.

Ranveer has a series of releases planned for next year including Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

