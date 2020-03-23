Ranveer Singh Picks His Favourite On-Screen Character of Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are spending quality time together amid the coronavirus pandemic and are following the government advisory to stay home and stay safe. The couple recently participated in the clapping initiative during the Janata Curfew on Sunday in Mumbai and later Ranveer took to social media for a Q and A session in which he shared what he and Deepika are up to while in self-quarantine.

Ranveer says that he is currently watching TV series Succession while he even shared a picture of Deepika playing the piano. Ranveer said that Deepika is learning to play the instrument while she self-isolates and remains at home. Further, Ranveer shared that his favourite character of Deepika is that of Meenamma from 2013 film Chennai Express. In the film directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika plays a woman from Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Not just Ranveer, many fans over the years have also appreciated Deepika's transformation for the role and her lingo in the comedy film.

Ranveer even shared several snaps of Deepika as Meenamma from Chennai Express. Ranveer's choice comes as a surprise as the star couple have worked together in blockbuster hits like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Padmaavat (2018) and Bajirao-Mastani (2015).

The duo's next film together is '83, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. The film was supposed to see its trailer launch by this time and promotions were to be underway, but the coronavirus crisis has delayed the film release.

