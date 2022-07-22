Ranveer Singh Poses Totally Nude In Viral Photoshoot: 'I Can Be Naked In Front Of Thousand People'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh left absolutely nothing to the imagination by ditching his clothes and going totally nude in a series of racy images for a magazine shoot. The actor, who is known for being eccentric and experimental when it comes to his fashion game, sent the internet into a frenzy as he stripped down in the super naked photoshoot.

Interestingly, the actor paid tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who was considered a sex symbol and an icon of American pop culture. Ranveer’s pictures are going viral on social media and netizens cannot stop drooling over them. In one of the pictures, shot for Paper magazine, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds’ famous photograph.

Ranveer while talking to the magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he told Paper magazine.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Netflix’s special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’. He went on quite an adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain

He also recently appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt, where he stole the show with some spot-on mimicries of Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also casually joked about Karan Johar’s “nepo bias” on KJo’s own show during a game segment where he was facing off Alia.

