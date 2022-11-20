Ranveer Singh Poses With Rakhi Sawant As They Twin In Pink, Netizens Call Them 'Bhai-Behen'

Who are the two people in the entertainment industry whose energy and entertainment levels are unbeatable? Obviously, Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant. Recently, the two stars met each other as they attended an award show in Dubai. In a video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, Ranveer Singh can be seen joining Rakhi Sawant as they post for the camera. Following this, Ranveer hugs Rakhi and even kisses her forehead.

The two actors can also be seen twinning in pink. Rakhi wore a pink gown and accessorised it with heavy jewellery. On the other hand, Ranveer sported pink formals and looked dapper as always. Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Durrani can also be spotted in the video.

Soon after the video was shared, several social media users reacted to it in a hilarious way. While some called Ranveer and Rakhi ‘bhai-behen’, others appreciated their energy. “Rakhi ke sath rakhi ke bhaiya mil Gaye (Rakhi has finally met her brother)," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Only one who matches Ranveer’s energy". “Rakhi Is Full Fire," another person shared. One of the users also talked about their outfits and called them ‘pinky ponky’.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. Besides this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his pipeline, the shooting of which was recently wrapped-up.

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant’s relationship with Adil Durrani has been making headlines for a long time now. The two were recently seen together in a music video titled Tu mere dil mein rehne ke layak nahi hai.

