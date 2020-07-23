Ranveer Singh Posts Selfie with Caption That Confuses Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh took to social media recently to share a stunning selfie at the beach. In the image, Ranveer is seen wearing a white, sleeveless T-shirt and couples it with a white cap and a pair of sunglasses. It is Ranveer's infectious smile that catches our attention in this selfie.

However, Ranveer's caption to the post seemed to confuse Deepika Padukone as she asked him to explain it to her by going in the comments section and writing, "Explain."

Ranveer's caption to his picture read, "I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na (sic)."

Before the beach side pic, Ranveer had posted a monochrome selfie that was a treat for his fans.

Deepika and Ranveer are set to reunite for upcoming sports movie 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. In the movie, the duo is playing real-life couple Romi Bhatia and Kapil Dev. Reports doing the rounds have suggested that the movie may release theatrically during Christmas, later this year.

Deepika has recently announced her Telugu debut with Prabhas 21. She will be collaborating with director Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies for the sci-fi drama, set to release in 2022.

The actress is also working on The Intern remake, director Shakun Batra's untitled next and an adaptation of Mahabharata.