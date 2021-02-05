Ranveer Singh Posts Star-studded Picture From the Sets of Cirkus to Wish Co-star Varun Sharma on His Birthday

Varun Sharma received some epic birthday wishes on Thursday from his Cirkus co-star Ranveer Singh. Varun, who turned 31 on February 4 this year, was seen having a gala time with the cast of Cirkus in the Instagram post shared by Ranveer.

The photograph featured Cirkus director Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer and Varun, who was right in the centre. Captioning the picture, Ranveer wrote, "Happy birthday to Sabka Pyaara, Laadla Dulara @fukravarun 😘 ! Good times on the #Cirkus set with the crazy bunch @jacquelinef143 @hegdepooja. Biggest thanks to Bossman @itsrohitshetty for treating us to an epic cake party. with special guest Dulhe Raja @varundvn."

The post has garnered over 9,34,766 likes on the social media platform with celebrities and fans sharing their reactions. Replying to the post, the birthday boywrote, “Bhaiiiiiii I Loooovvvveeee you."

Actor Sidharth Jadhav commented, “Dhammmaaaaalllllll,” while Jacqueline also left three red hearts on Ranveer’s post.

Cirkus is the third movie that features the hit collaboration of Ranveer and Rohit. The two have earlier worked together in Simmba and Sooryavanshi. It is reported Cirkus will be Rohit’s take on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. This will be the first time that Ranveer will be playing a double role in the movie.

The Comedy of Errors was earlier adapted in Hindi cinema by legendary lyricist, writer and director Gulzar, who made Angoor in 1982. The movie starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles. It was a remake of Do Dooni Char, which was a remake of 1963 Bengali language comedy film Bhrantibilas, based on Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bengali novel by the same name. The novel in turn was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.