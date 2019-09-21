Ranveer Singh Posts the Cutest Picture With Deepika Padukone from IIFA Awards
Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Padmaavat, whereas Deepika took home the IIFA 20 Years Special Award for Chennai Express.
Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Padmaavat, whereas Deepika took home the IIFA 20 Years Special Award for Chennai Express.
Ranveer Singh, who is the king of quirky outfits, outdid himself with this year's IIFA Awards. This time, however, he was not alone. Wife Deepika Padukone also turned all heads as she wore a lavender tulle dress with a veil that was unlike what anyone else was wearing. The quirky couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como Italy keep indulging in social media PDA that makes their fans go berserk.
Ranveer recently indulged in PDA by posting a beautiful picture of the two from IIFA. The two can be seen sitting in the front row and whispering something to each other. A clip from the awards, where the two can be seen engaged in conversation blissfully while the award function was going on, also went viral. While Ranveer wore a gray and white Moschino suit, Deepika chose a purple bodycon dress from Gaurav Gupta.
Check out the picture below:
Also, check out the viral video of the lovebirds from IIFA:
At the ceremony, Ranveer, who won the Best Acor award also got offered a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Lonon alongside Deepika's. Expressing his excitement, the actor said, "My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. "My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. Let me just add that my wife's putla is the sexiest of all. I must say Deepika is a perfectionist, so she was very particular about all the time she devoted to getting her statue made. I'm going to be figuring out my clothes and my pose. It's going to be you and me baby in Madame Tussauds together. Boom."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened