Ranveer Singh Posts the Cutest Picture With Deepika Padukone from IIFA Awards

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Padmaavat, whereas Deepika took home the IIFA 20 Years Special Award for Chennai Express.

Updated:September 21, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Posts the Cutest Picture With Deepika Padukone from IIFA Awards
Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Padmaavat, whereas Deepika took home the IIFA 20 Years Special Award for Chennai Express.
Ranveer Singh, who is the king of quirky outfits, outdid himself with this year's IIFA Awards. This time, however, he was not alone. Wife Deepika Padukone also turned all heads as she wore a lavender tulle dress with a veil that was unlike what anyone else was wearing. The quirky couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como Italy keep indulging in social media PDA that makes their fans go berserk.

Ranveer recently indulged in PDA by posting a beautiful picture of the two from IIFA. The two can be seen sitting in the front row and whispering something to each other. A clip from the awards, where the two can be seen engaged in conversation blissfully while the award function was going on, also went viral. While Ranveer wore a gray and white Moschino suit, Deepika chose a purple bodycon dress from Gaurav Gupta.

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram

@moschino @carrera @franckmuller_geneve

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

View this post on Instagram

I purple you...

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also, check out the viral video of the lovebirds from IIFA:

At the ceremony, Ranveer, who won the Best Acor award also got offered a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Lonon alongside Deepika's. Expressing his excitement, the actor said, "My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. "My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. Let me just add that my wife's putla is the sexiest of all. I must say Deepika is a perfectionist, so she was very particular about all the time she devoted to getting her statue made. I'm going to be figuring out my clothes and my pose. It's going to be you and me baby in Madame Tussauds together. Boom."

