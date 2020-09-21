Ranveer Singh Posts 'Then and Now' Throwback Pictures of Parents on Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh is marking a big milestone in his parents’ nuptial journey today. The actor’s parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani completed 40 years of happy married life on September 21, 2020.

The 35-year-old brought the celebrations to Instagram by taking the nostalgic route. He shared a black and white throwback of his mom and dad, which is all about reminiscence. He accompanied the old image with one of his parents’ recent ones proving nothing's changed with time.

In the first of the pics, Ranveer’s parents look very young as they pose for the picture. While the second frame has them smiling for the camera next to each other. The actor’s mother is dressed in an ethnic wear accessorised with statement earrings. Ranveer’s father has donned a black and white classic tuxedo.

“40 years of marriage,” Ranveer captioned the post and added hashtags "#purelove" and "HappyAnniversary."

View this post on Instagram 40 years of marriage! ♥️ #purelove #happyanniversary A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 20, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

The unseen pic of the day was liked by many who also wished the duo on their anniversary in the comments. Anisha Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, sent lots of love. Maniesh Paul, Dino Morea, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Ali reacted to the post.

Vikrant Massey wished Ranveer’s parents on the occasion saying, "Wishing Uncle and Auntyji Ji A bery Happy Anniversary!” “For a moment there I though it was you .. uncanny resemblance in this one .. Happy Anniversary,” wrote Sikander Kher.

Ranveer was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy. His next film is the sports drama ’83. ’The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will essay the role of former all-rounder and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer will also reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film will release on Diwali, this year. He will also be seen in his comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante, Divyang Thakkar.