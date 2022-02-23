Ranveer Singh Proves Again Why Is The Fashion Icon, Stuns Fans With His Dapper Look

Ranveer Singh’s love for basketball needs no introduction. Apart from the film projects, whenever the actor has time on his hands, he is seen sweating it out on the basketball court. The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on February 18, Friday in Cleveland. It continued with Saturday night’s skills competitions and capped off Sunday with the annual All-Star Game. On February 22, Ranveer shared another set of pictures of himself all dressed up in Louis Vuitton for the NBA All-Star. His collaboration with NBA is all about LV outfits, and the actor is nailing every look.

In the snaps, Ranveer donned grey and black checkered pants with a black and white t-shirt. He threw a black jacket over him, and the actor’s hair was tied in a small but high-rise bun. Ranveer sported a couple of rings, black glasses, and of course those diamond studs in his ears. Sitting on a chair, in front of a classic background, Ranveer looks dapper as ever in the pictures.

“Whattttteee hottieee, ranveeeereeeh!!!! Burrrrrahhhhh,” actor Angad Bedi commented on the post. The clicks made everyone go wow, as fans called him the hottest actor. Over 4 lakh people have approved the actor’s style for NBA All-Star Game.

Ranveer also took part in the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022 that featured some big names including Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen, and more. Earlier, Ranveer took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture with ace basketball player, LeBron James. In the picture, the two stars were seen holding hands. Ranveer called it a precision moment and wrote, “The King and I !!! @kingjames. What a precious moment ♥️ I’m shook!”

For the unversed, the Sooryavanshi actor is the current ambassador for NBA India. He was also announced as a part of the Team Walton roster. The All-Star Celebrity Game features several actors, singers, athletes, and other celebrities.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.

