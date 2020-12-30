Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Unite in Jaipur, Fans Wonder if it's New Year Celebration or Alia-Ranbir Wedding

A recent picture of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor striking a pose with latter's mom Neetu Kapoor is going viral on social media. The celebrities were spotted together in Jaipur and fans are wondering if there's big news on the cards.

While many are guessing that they are in the pink city to ring in the new year, others are speculating it to be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The viral pic was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories, take a look:

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. In colour-coordinated outfits, Ranveer was seen wearing a beige overcoat over a pullover and matching trousers. Whereas Deepika was seen in a beige co-ord set with a brown long jacket.

Ranbir and Alia were also spotted at the Mumbai airport with their families. Joining the couple was Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also seen joining the family for the trip. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt is also with the families.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about her personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding to Alia Bhatt saying that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranveer and Deepika will also be seen together in 83.