Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi rap through the narrow lanes of Mumbai's shanties in new song inspired from the life of underground rap artists Divine and Naezy.
The original Mere Gully Mein released in 2015. Little did the rappers behind the hit single (Divine and Naezy) know that four years after the release of their first hit collaboration with Sony Music, the song will be recreated for a major motion picture, with none other than Ranveer Singh headlining the show and leading his own crew of gully boys through the narrow lanes of the slums of Mumbai.
Mere Gully Mein from the film Gully Boy has released on YouTube, and much like last time, this time too, it is trending on the internet. The song aims at capturing the moment surrounding the song’s release, keeping in mind the characters’ timeline in the film.
The video starts off with Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi recording vocals for the song inside a studio, feeding off each other's energy. Then, it moves towards the filming of the video for the song, before finally culminating into a music video itself. The video song is filled with immense vigor, convincingly showcased by Ranveer, Siddhant and other supporting artists.
Shot on kuccha rooftops, dust-filled streets and inside one-room houses, the video, just like the song’s name, leads us through the lives of the people living in shantytown, the real world of Divine and Naezy, whose lives the film takes inspiration from.
Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar and shot by cinematographer Jay Oza, will release on February 14. Watch the video song here:
