Ranveer Singh Reacts to Samantha's Koffee With Karan Comment, Calls Her 'Wonderful, Warm Person'

The third episode of the fun-packed talk show Koffee With Karan featured Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu gracing the controversial couch. The duo indulged in friendly banter with the host Karan Johar as they went on to spill beans about their private and professional life.

During one of the segments, when Karan posed a question to Samantha if she were to host a bachelorette party, which ‘two Bollywood hunks’ would she hire to dance? The actor had said without any hesitation, ‘Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh’. Not only that, she went on to pick ‘Ranveer Singh’ while responding to another question about being featured in a love triangle alongside Akshay Kumar and her preference for the third actor.

She further shared that she had earlier shot an ad with him and she was ‘Ranveer-ified completely’ and became a ‘fan for life’.

The Gully Boy actor has finally come forward to give his reaction and talk about his experience while shooting for that ad. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer said, “Hopefully, we’ll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy, and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There’s where we met and engaged for the first time. It’s on that day that she said that ‘Hey I’m actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow’”

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor further expressed his desire to work with Samantha on a proper feature film. He shared, “I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she’s so lovely, she’s so warm, she’s light-hearted, she’s humourous and it’s wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one’s co-actors. Hopefully I’ll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future.”

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu would feature in Shiva Nirvana’s directorial romantic comedy film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released in cinemas on December 23.

