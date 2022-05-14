Ranveer Singh Reacts to Trolls Targeting Him, Deepika Padukone: 'It's So Absolutely Baseless'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are no strangers to trolls who often don’t get their fashion statements. While Ranveer is known for trying his hand at the quirkiest of looks and boldest styles, Deepika has also been experimenting a lot with her style of late. This has made them one of the most fashionable power couples in Bollywood but also fodder for memes and jokes for their sartorial choices.

However, Ranveer is unfazed by trolls. In a recent chat with ETimes, the Bajirao Mastani actor addressed the criticism he and his wife are often subjected to online. “That is coming from a lack of something in their life. They say when you point out something negative about a person it’s really just a reflection of them, it’s about them and it’s not about me or my wife. When that criticism comes it’s so absolutely baseless," said the actor.

Ranveer also said that he does not find the need to clarify things as he knows the truth. “People say there’s the truth and then there are different perspectives. At the end of the day I know my truth," said Ranveer. He added that the hate means absolutely nothing to him and so he is the least bit affected by it.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has a series of interesting projects lined up. His latest film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ opened in cinemas on Friday. Ranveer Singh has also collaborated with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. It is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play The Comedy of Errors. The comedy-drama also starring Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma among others will release on December 23, 2022. Apart from these, he will also reunite with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

