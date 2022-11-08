Ranveer Singh Recalls His Experience Working With 'Legends' Dharmendra and Johnny Lever

Ranveer Singh has been making major headlines this year. Whether it was the nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine or his adventurous stint in Man V/s Wild, the actor has been at the helm of all major discussions. As the actor is gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, he has also finished shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While in the former, he got the chance to work alongside the veteran comedian Johnny Lever, in the latter he shared screen space with the legendary actor Dharmendra. The Gully Boy actor recently opened up about his experiences working with two talented artists.

In an interview with ETimes, Ranveer Singh recalled his excitement when he realised that he would be sharing the screen space with the stalwart Johnny Lever. He shared, “There was this one time when I was shooting on Rohit Shetty’s set for Cirkus. I walked past the vanity vans to reach the set. While passing, I came across a van that had Johnny Lever’s name on it. It struck me in that flash of a moment that I’m working with a legend. Johnny Lever is an industry stalwart when it comes to comedy. I was about to perform a scene with Johnny sir, whose comedy shows we’ve seen for years before he became an actor. It was among the first live comedy shows my father took me to watch when I was a kid at an auditorium in Juhu. He would bring out his trademark white handkerchief and wipe his sweat. It’d be hot on the stage and he’d still be dishing out one great humour piece after another.”



The Dil Dhadkane Do actor also recounted working with the great Dharmendra. Ranveer stated, “On the set, Karan was briefing us. Dharamji was in the room and he was intently listening. And when I began to perform the scene with him in the frame, it was just him and me, and I realised what a moment it was! Who gets to do this? How did I even get here? Sometimes, I have to pinch myself to believe that it’s all happening to me. Working with these stalwarts is like living a dream.”

While Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is touted to be a period comedy, it stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. As for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it’s a quirky love story that would feature him alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

