Ranveer Singh Recalls His Struggling Days, Says Thought Would Never Make it Big in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh says there was a time when he thought he would never make it big in Bollywood as he had no filmy connections.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Actor Ranveer Singh says there was a time when he thought he would never make it big in Bollywood as he had no filmy connections.

"I had a struggle period, my first realisation of becoming a mainstream actor was perhaps a bit far-fetched. It was in the 10th standard. I sort of realised that my dream - after all - may not come true because most of the people around me were from a filmy lineage," Ranveer said.

The actor looked back at his struggle in his initial days in his acting career during an episode of "Starry Nights 2. Oh!". The episode will air on Zee Cafe on Sunday, read a statement.

"I thought to settle for something which seems within my reach. So, I decided to join a university in America for further studies and I was late to register for classes due to procrastination only to find out that the acting class for non-majors had a slot empty, so I enrolled myself in," he added.

"I was told to perform on my first day by my instructor and everybody loved the performance, and that is when I realised I am a performer."

Ranveer, who made his debut in 2010 with the film "Band Baaja Baaraat" as a raw Delhi boy, proved his mettle in the various roles in films like "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl", "Lootera", "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Gunday", "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Bajirao Mastani". He added more power to his star status with "Padmaavat" and "Simmba".

