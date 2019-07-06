Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh Releases First Look of '83, Kangana Ranaut Gets in on the Action in Dhaakad

Ranveer Singh looks just like Kapil Dev in first photo from Kabir Khan's '83, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Bard of Blood' to premiere on Netflix on September 27.

Ranveer Singh Releases First Look of '83, Kangana Ranaut Gets in on the Action in Dhaakad
Last year, it was announced that Ranveer Singh was going to play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

On Saturday, July 6 — which also marked Ranveer’s 34th birthday, the actor released the first image of him as the iconic cricket star. And the resemblance is jarring. As you can see below, Ranveer looks exactly like Dev.

Read more: Ranveer Singh Looks Exactly Like Kapil Dev in First Look of Kabir Khan's '83

In another news, Kangana Ranaut is set to embrace an action role in Dhaakad, which will be "one of a kind female-led action film". Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the actress from the upcoming movie on Twitter. In the first look poster, Kangana can be seen rescuing the day in a shoot 'em up action avatar with guns in her both hands.

Read more: Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar

Elsewhere, Aziz Ansari is returning to Netflix, two years after Master of None, with a special called Right Now. In addition, Comicstaan is back with its second season and will see the likes of Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, and Zakir Khan as judges and mentors.

Read more: Streaming Now: Aziz Ansari Returns to Netflix with Comedy Special, Comicstaan Back on Amazon Prime

Meanwhile, Netflix on Saturday announced that Emraan Hashmi-starrer original series, Bard of Blood, will premiere on the streaming giant on September 27. The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name. It has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan through his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Read more: Exclusive Teasers: Emraan Hashmi Leads the Way in Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Show Bard of Blood

Stranger Things season 3 recently premiered on Netflix. The new season follows the same set of children -- now teenagers -- doing their same old gigs of fighting an ambiguous, gooey looking, grotesque monster, and saving the world from ending. While on one hand there is no freshness to this show, on the other, there is no logical validity to the story.

Read more: Dear Duffer Brothers, Please Make Teen Romances Instead of Stranger Things 3

