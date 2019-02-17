English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Responds To Will Smith, Salutes 'Big Willy' for His Heartfelt Post
After Will Smith praised Ranveer Singh's performance in Gully Boy, the Bollywood actor responded with his street swag.
Image: Ranveer Singh-Will Smith/Instagram
Ranveer Singh’s eagerly anticipated response to Will Smith, who praised the former’s performance in Gully Boy, is on its way to the Hollywood star. Ranveer took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming response to Smith for the admiration he directed at the Gully Boy actor and his film.
Ranveer addressed him as his elder brother Big Willy. In his Instagram story, he wrote in the first slide, “Shoutout from the original rapper slash actor - BIG WILLY! RESPECT,”. While the second one read, “SALAAM TUMKO BADE BHAI! BOHT HARD.”
Earlier, Smith had posted a video for Ranveer, saying, "Yo, Ranveer. Congrats man. Loving what you doing with Gully Boy. For me, old-school hip-hop is seeing hip-hop all over the world like that. I'm loving it, man. Congrats, go get'em."
Word got out quick and co-star Alia Bhatt posted Smith's video on her Instagram story. Ranveer’s fans were elated at the fact that a revered Hollywood star like Smith had responded over his film in such an intimate and sincere manner, considering the fact that Will himself is a Grammy Award winning singer-rapper, popularly known as The Fresh Prince.
As of now, Gully Boy has received positive response from everyone who has seen the film. Audience and critics, both, have lauded Ranveer’s understated performance in the film and Zoya Akhtar’s directorial effort in bringing alive the voice of the streets.
