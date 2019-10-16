Ranveer Singh Returns As Simmba for Sooryavanshi, Flexes Muscles for Camera

Expanding his cop movie franchise, Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi has been making quite a buzz lately. Ranveer Singh, who will be seen in a cameo, shared a picture hinting at his prep up for the movie.

The picture shows Ranveer Singh in the gym, all buffed up as he flexes his muscles for a picture. His caption too reads 'Aaya Police' which is a reference to his own movie Simmba.

And now, he will be seen making a a special appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi with Ajav Devgn who started the whole franchise with his movie Singham.

Be it bringing back the pair of Akshay and Katrina after a decade or the one of the most awaited crossover of Bollywood, Sooryavanshi has been able to hold to its fans's curiosity since a long time now.

While Sooryavanshi was in its initial stages and no announcement about the movie had been made, director Rohit Shetty was asked if he was partial towards either of the characters Singham or Simmba. He had said in an interview, "That’s why I’ve brought both of them together (smiles). That’s the plan in the near future. People have loved Simmba as a character and as a film, too. This is the beginning of the new universe that we’ve created. The movie starts with Singham. He is the narrator and in the end, he again makes an appearance. So, we’re trying to create that universe, where Singham and Simmba are together."

And that's how Sooryavanshi was born. Earlier, the movie's leading lady Katrina Kaif had even introduced her co-actor though her social media as Veer Sooryvanshi, the name of Akshay's character in the movie.

The movie is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

