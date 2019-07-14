Ranveer Singh Reveals How Priyanka Chopra Teases Him About His Stardom

With back to back hits, Ranveer Singh has emerged as one of the most bankable stars. He's one of those actors who has not only received critical appreciation for his roles but is also loved by the audience for his hyperactive and positive charisma. However, despite being a popular name, Ranveer is still considered as a down to earth individual.

Talking about his stardom and patience, the actor told Femina in an interview that in his head, he never became a star. "I am a special case because I never became a huge star in my head. I’m still the kid with stars in his eyes who is in disbelief that he even became a star," the portal quoted the actor as saying.

To explain it further, he recalled how Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with him in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani teases him by saying that he's that kid who still doesn't believe that he's become a star. And even today, he goes on to tell his mother that people are clicking his pictures.

"Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) always tells me, Tu wo ladka hai jisko yakeen hi nahin ho raha hai ki wo star bann gaya. Jo aaj bhi bolta hai ‘mummy, main star bann gaya, dekho ye log meri photo lena chahte hain," Ranveer told Femina.

On the professional front, currently, Ranveer is prepping up Kabir Khan's '83. The film will reunite Ranveer with his wife Deepika Padukone. In the film, while Ranveer will essay the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

