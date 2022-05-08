Ranveer Reveals Why He, Deepika Went To Kapil Sharma’s Wedding: ‘10 Saal Se Deepu Deepu Kar Raha Hai’

It is not a new fact that Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone’s. In fact, he has been vocal about his crush on the Gehraiyaan actress. And when in his guest on The Kapil Sharma Show was none other than Deepika Padukone’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, can a discussion on her be avoided? Clearly not.

Ranveer Singh had joined the show with actress Shalini Pandey to promote their upcoming project, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In between their fun conversation, Kapil asked the actor, “How’s Deepika, good?” To this Archana Puran Singh interrupts and tells him to ask ‘Bhabiji kaisi hai?’ While Kapil explains that both are his friends, Ranveer reacts and says, “10 saal se ‘Deepu Deepu’, main bhi dekh raha hoon. Isiliye jab Kapil ki shaadi ho rahi thi, maine bola, “Baby, tu aur main saath challenge Kapil ki shaadi mein. (I have also been noticing how he goes on saying ‘Deepu, Deepu’. That’s why when Kapil was getting married, I told her that ‘Baby, we will go together at Kapil’s wedding).” See the hilarious promo here:

Earlier, on a show with the Indian Women’s Cricket team, Kapil was asking questions when cricketer Sneh Rana joked, “Shadi toh aapki bhi ho gai hai but aapke liye Deepika ma’am ki baat kuch aur hai na? (You are also married, but Deepika Padukone means something else to you, isn’t it?)” Kapil blushed before changing the conversation.

Kapil Sharma was recently seen in his stand up special, I’m Not Done Yet, on Netflix. There as well, the actor has shared the picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh greeting the newlyweds on their wedding. Ranveer Singh had also hugged his wife, Ginny Chatrath and Kapil seems to have paid extra attention to the picture when he joked that the actor got to marry Deepika Padukone, and also hugged his wife!

Kapil Sharma is married to Ginny Chatrath. The two are also parents of two kids.

