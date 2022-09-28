Ranveer Singh Reviews Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Amid Rumours of Playing Dev

Ranveer Singh is one of the actors rumoured to essay the character of Dev in the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. While inaugurating FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 in Mumbai, the Ram Leela actor was all praises for the brilliant fantasy spectacle which featured his best friend and actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from reviewing Mukerji’s magnum opus, Ranveer also quipped about the change that the Indian Cinema has been going through especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reviewing Brahmastra and emphasising how the landscape of the Indian Entertainment Industry has evolved, the Dil Dhadkane Do actor expressed why films mounted on a bigger canvas need to do justice to the audience’s expectations. Ranveer shared, “I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the ‘Astraverse’. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something, unlike anything we’ve seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it’s imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, and scale, something you can’t really experience at home or then a community watch. It’s not the same when you’re sitting alone and watching at home on the couch… It’s a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals.”

The stellar actor highlighted how rapidly the movie industry is evolving and that it’s been quite a task keeping pace with it. He expressed, “Media, as we know, is constantly fragmenting; audience’s attention spans are shrinking. We are seeing massive changes in entertainment consumption patterns and it is all in a crazy state of flux right now, it’s all changing. It feels like a weird time because it is all changing so fast that we can hardly keep up.”

On the professional front, the actor had recently wrapped shooting for Karan Johar’s zany romantic flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his co-star Alia Bhatt and several other prominent actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The actor also briefly appeared in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which teased a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from Karan Johar’s ambitious film.

