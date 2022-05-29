Ranveer Singh Rocks IPL 2022 Finale With His Energetic Performance, AR Rahman Sings 'Ma Tujhe Salam'

IPL 2022 finale was held on Sunday and guess who added a dose of entertainment and energy to the mega ceremony? None other than Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. Dressed in a shiny silver jacket, Ranveer Singh entered the ground with the IPL flag in his hands. The actor then performed on several of his superhit songs including Tattad Tattad and Tune Maari Entriyaan among others. Ranveer also performed the hookup step of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Nacho Nacho song.

What further won the audience’s heart was when Ranveer Singh enacted ‘Rocky star’ Yash from the movie KGF: Chapter 2 and narrated his iconic dialogue.

Indian Festival is coming to the end don't miss to watch it. Big legends and musical industry stars are also present on the ground. Best of luck to both the teams, give your best performance and make it a great history. #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #AkshayKumar #HardikPandya #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/YsMIr077b9 — Dhruv Patel (@DhruvPa81748163) May 29, 2022

Ranveer Singh was then replaced on the stage by singer AR Rahman who began his patriotic performance with the song Ma Tujhe Salam. Rahman was then joined by a host of singers including Mohit Chouhan, Neeti Mohan, Blaaze, Sivamani, Sasha Tripathi and Shweta Mohan. Akshay Kumar was also present on the stage. The much-loved singers then sang a super hit song from each decade. While the sung 1970s iconic song Muqabla, for the 1980s they chose Chale Chalo from the film Lagaan. It was followed by Rang de Basanti and Jai Ho from the movie Slumdog Millionaire.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will hit theatres in February next year.

