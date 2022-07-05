Ranveer Singh: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Is A Quintessential Karan Johar Movie

Ranveer Singh is once again set to share the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. KJo is making a directorial comeback with the family drama after a gap of nearly seven years. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

While Karan has already shot a portion of the film in New Delhi, it will be released in February next year. Talking about the movie, Ranveer told BollywoodLife.com, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential Karan Johar movie, it’s vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it’s all packed in there; every trope you’ve seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there.”

Elaborating on the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer added, “It’s been eons since a film like this has come, and now to do it with a man who invented this genre of ‘all about loving your family’ – it’s going to be his quirkiest, zaniest film, and it’s shaped up so well, we’re about 60% through with it. The movie is going to be amazing.”

If reports are to be believed Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are going to make a cameo in the film. Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will reportedly be a part of a dance number in the movie.

Earlier this year, BollywoodLife report claimed that Shah Rukh has already given his seal of approval to the film. “Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself,” the source said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.