Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone at Airport, Fan Says 'He Treats Her the Best'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been setting couple goals for several years now. The power couple, who marked three years of marital bliss last month, is often spotted swooning over each other. A paparazzi video of Ranveer and Deepika making their way inside the Mumbai airport has been shared online. The duo, who were headed to an undisclosed location, were the most adorable sight as the shutterbugs clicked away. Ranveer was seen giving his wife a hand as she stepped out of the car. Always stylish, the couple also made a bold statement with their fashion choices during the outing. Deepika wore a black and white contrasting co-ord skirt set and black boots. Ranveer put his eccentric style on show as he sported an animal printed warm full-sleeve t-shirt and red coloured flared pants.

When the cameramen insisted, Ranveer kissed Deepika on her cheek after he said,”Producer hai meri (She is my producer.)” Deepika is a co-producer in the upcoming film, ‘83.

One fan took to the comment section to write, “No matter what he treats her the best".

Deepika and Ranveer have often grabbed headlines with their joint airport appearances. They are always game for some PDA and are spotted matching outfits, from time to time.

Ranveer and Deepika spend quality time somewhere in the hills to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. The duo were clicked at the airport while heading to an undisclosed location. On their return home, both the stars shared several adorable snippets from their trip on their respective social media handles.

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to play Kapil Dev and wife Romi Bhatia in ‘83. This marks their fourth film together. They have co-starred in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. 83 will

Touch upon the significant events that led to India’s surprising World Cup victory in 1983 under the captaincy of cricket legend Kapil Dev. The upcoming sports drama directed by Kabir Khan will theatrically release on December 24, this year.

