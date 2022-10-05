Ranveer Singh Rubbishes Separation Rumours As He Drops Adorable Post For His 'Baby' Deepika

Ranveer Singh has once again proved that all is well between him and his ladylove Deepika Padukone. On Tuesday night, the ’83’ actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a couple of throwback pictures from his visit to Cannes. In the clicks, he can be seen posing in front of Deepika Padukone’s poster. In the caption, Ranveer mentioned that he is proud of Deepika and wrote, “I just had to! 👻👸🏻📸 #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! 😘💕@deepikapadukone.”

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends were quick to shower love on the couple via the comments section. Mouni Roy and Ammy Virk among others dropped red heart emojis. “So happy to see such a happy proud husband,” one of the comments read. Another fan wrote, “THE SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND! THERE IS NO ONE LIKE YOU RANVEER (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer’s post comes as Deepika Padukone is currently in Paris to attend Louis Vuitton’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Recently, it was also reported that all is not well between him and his actress-wife Deepika Padukone. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seems to have hit a rough patch. However, later, Ranveer hinted that such reports are mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika,” he said.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit theatres in December this year. Besides Circus, he will also be sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan for Kara Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here