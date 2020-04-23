Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Match Steps to ‘Aankh Marey’ in This Throwback Video

Rohit Shetty directed Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan released in 2018. A video of the two, which appears to be from one of the promotional events has been going viral on social media.

In the clip, we see Ranveer and Sara dancing on the film’s upbeat number ‘Aankh Marey’. The lead pair is joined by Siddhartha Jadhav on stage, who played a significant character in the film.

In the clip, we see Ranveer dressed in his usual over-the-top fashion with an animal print jacket over a black high neck and matching trousers. He has accessorized his look with gold chains and glares. Sara, on the other hand, is carrying an all-white look. She is wearing a minimal embroidered outfit- ghaghra, blouse and dupatta. She has kept the look simple by tying her tresses in a casual ponytail. Siddhartha Jadhav is sporting a light-grey contemporary jacket-suit over the black high neck and geek glasses. The trio grooving with such enthusiasm has garnered loads of cheers from netizens.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Ajay will also bring back his popular character Bajirao Singham from Singham.

On the other hand, Sara has signed Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, wherein she will reportedly be seen in dual roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more