Ranveer Says Deepika Padukone A 'Classic Story' of Outsider, Reveals 'We Connected Over Rejections'

Which is your favourite B-Town couple? If it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, then you will be amazed to know what the duo bonded over. Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for six years before embarking on their journey toward their happily ever after by getting married. In an interview with Esquire Singapore, Ranveer Singh spoke about how connecting over rejections and humiliations brought the couple together.

Talking about people in his life who keep him grounded, Ranveer said his close-knit circle, which includes his family and friends as well as Deepika. He further mentioned Deepika’s family and said that they are very simple and stay away from the limelight. “They are centered and grounded people,” he said.

Following this, the Cirkus actor shared that neither he nor Deepika belongs to the family of actors. They are both outsiders who have struggled their way up. Ranveer said, “She (Deepika) also came from the outside. That’s why we were able to connect so much because our experiences have been so similar. She also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She is that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

For the unversed, after six years of being in a relationship, the duo tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. A few days ago, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer have their pipelined engaged. Ranveer’s next release Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, is slated for December 23. Meanwhile, Deepika’s next release is alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. The movie will be hitting the silver screen in January.

