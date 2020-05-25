Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone 'Embarrasses' Him in Badminton, She Recommends Joining Father-in-law's Academy

Ranveer Singh and Sunil Chhetri interacted live on social media recently with fans and discussed the actor's personal life and how he is coping up during the lockdown.

Ranveer let many secrets out during the conversation with Sunil as part of his Instagram Live series 'Eleven on Ten'. Upon being asked that Deepika Padukone beats him at badminton, Ranveer admits that he is a three point champion, meaning in a set of 21 points he does not earn more than three points against his wife.

He added that Deepika 'embarrasses' him on the badminton court and is ruthless. He promised his fans and Sunil that he will work hard from now on to score at least 10 points against Deepika. During the hilarious moment, Deepika also crashed Ranveer's live session as she made a small appearance on camera and gestured with her hands.

Later in the comments section she also wrote, "Join your father in law's academy." Deepika's father Prakash Padukone runs the renowned Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy for training of aspiring and enthusiastic sportsperson.

On the movies front, Deepika and Ranveer are also set to feature in '83 together. The movie has already missed its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic and now the makers are awaiting the right time to announce a new date.

Individually, Ranveer will also feature in comedy movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period epic Takht. Meanwhile, Deepika has The Intern remake in the pipeline and a yet untitled movie with director Shakun Batra. She will also feature in an adaptation of epic Mahabharat.

Follow @News18Movies for more