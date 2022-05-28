Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone Was ‘Furious’ When He Hugged Her On Camera, Calls Her The ‘Best Thing’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always been serving fans with major couple goals. The duo, who have been together for almost a decade now, had initially kept their relationship under wraps. It was with a picture of Ranveer Singh hugging and kissing Deepika that people began their speculations, which ultimately turned out to be true. Now, Ranveer has opened up about his relationship and about wife Deepika Padukone.

Talking to Indian Express, Ranveer Singh revealed what Deepika’s reaction was when he hugged her in front of the camera for the first time and said, “She was furious, she asked me ‘you’ll hug me like this in front of the camera?’”

Talking about their relationship, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor said, “It’s been ten years with Deepika. 2022, it’ll be ten years. But that’s the wonderful part about our relationship that she continues to amaze me, she continues to surprise me. It has been four years (since the wedding) but it always just feels so fresh. She is at times sugar, at times spice but she is both of that and everything to me. And, I think she is my lover and best friend and pretty much the best thing to have happened to me.”

When asked about whether the two are planning to welcome new members into their lives, Ranveer Singh diverted it and told the interviewer to ask Deepika when she returns from Cannes.

Deepika Padukone is in Cannes Film Festival this year as a member of the esteemed jury. Ranveer Singh had also left for Cannes to join Deepika there, but returned to Mumbai to promote a new product with Rohit Shetty. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will team up with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, which costars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Deepika Padukone had a good lineup of films. She will be sharing screen with SRK for Paathan, with Hrithik Roshan for Fighter and with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin’s next.

