Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone's Child-like Quality is a Precious Part of His Life

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most sought after couple in Bollywood, be it social media posts, films or loved-up moments. Ranveer has always come across as the man who understands Deepika thoroughly and their marriage in November 2018 has only substantiated their growing love for each other.

Ranveer, who is currently shooting for '83 in London, recently opened up about his equation with Deepika and why she is the most precious thing in his life. He shed light on how his marriage has only strengthened their relationship. He said (via indiatoday.in), "It has only gotten better. Now, we’re cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It’s grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further."

He further added, "There is a child-like quality to her that nobody other than me has the privilege of seeing. It’s a precious part of my life."

Ranveer also said that they "don't fight."

On the movies front, Ranveer has Takht and '83 lined up, while Deepika's Chhapaak, with Meghna Gulzar, will release in January 2020. She will also play Ranveer's on-screen wife in '83, which releases on the occasion of Good Friday in 2020. '83 follows India's maiden World Cup victory against West Indies in 1983 and will see Ranveer and Deepika playing Kapil Dev and Romi Dev respectively.

The couple have delivered hits like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in the past.

Follow @News18Movies for more