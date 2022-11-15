Ranveer Singh Says He and Anisha Padukone Fight Over Football Teams, Reveals 'Things Can Get Out of Hand'

Ranveer Singh's love for sports is as much as his passion for acting. So much so, that he even travelled to the US for NBA All-Star Game and then to the UK for English Premier League. Not only Ranveer, but his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone is also a sports enthusiast and a professional golfer. And guess what, Ranveer recently revealed that sports in particular affect his equation with his sister-in-law.

Ranveer has, in the past, spoken about how he and Anisha often share likes and dislikes. And the one thing they disagree about is the football club. While Ranveer is a big Arsenal fan, Anisha has always supported Manchester United.

Now, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, the ’83 actor revealed that when the two teams compete against each other, things can get heated at home. “What’s football without a little bit of banter? Fortunately, my best friends are Arsenal fans. One of my best friends is a Barcelona fan, so there is a lot of smack talk. We are on WhatsApp groups where we are going on about Manchester United fans. Banter is all part of the game and that’s the fun of it all," he said. He further said when they sit together to watch Arsenal vs Man U, it’s always an interesting time for them. “I lucked out that both my best friends are also Arsenal fans because things can get out of hand during banter,” said Ranveer.

Ranveer further spoke about his favourite memory- which was attending a live game between his team, Arsenal, and Liverpool. The actor called it his 'greatest memory' and described the feeling of being in the stadium. “It’s just that feeling of being in the stadium, that electric atmosphere, that frenzy, that euphoria. I have so many pictures and videos of those moments. I was watching it with my best friends. That was an epic memory,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt which will be released on April 28 next year. The heartthrob is also working on Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama Cirkus starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 23 this year.

