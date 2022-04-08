Ranveer Singh Says He 'Loves Everything About Gujarat' Ahead of Playing a Gujarati Again in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Superstar Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big screen Hindi entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. He is playing a Gujarati again on the big screen after his incredible performance as a Gujarati romeo in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali cult classic Ram Leela in which he was paired opposite Deepika Padukone. Ranveer is thrilled about the prospect of getting ‘the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again’!

Ranveer says, “I’m playing a Gujarati boy again after Ram Leela, a film that gave me a mounting of a star in this industry. Ram Leela showered me with incredible love from people, especially from Gujaratis across the world! Even now, when I meet any Gujarati, they always happen to mention how they loved my performance in Ram Leela."

About his love for Gujarat, the superstar says, “I love everything about Gujarat – its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them."

Advertisement

Ranveer added that Jayesh is one such character he has never attempted before. “I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original for myself which was a very exciting prospect. I really make it a point to continue surprising the audience and Jayesh gave me the opportunity again."

The much-awaited Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also starring Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022, worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.