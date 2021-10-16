Ranveer Singh Says He Wants to Have Kids With Deepika Padukone: 'My Life Will be Set'

Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with the quiz reality show, The Big Picture. The show will premiere on Colors TV on October 16. Besides improving the general knowledge of viewers, the show also promises loads of entertainment filled with wonderful moments. Dubbed as a “unique quiz show”, The Big Picture will feature contestants from varied backgrounds trying to answer tricky questions.

Ranveer is expected to share some intricate details about his personal life on the show. As per a Hindustan Times report, the 36-year-old has opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. The actor also revealed that he has even shortlisted a few names. Ranveer made the remarks while chatting with contestant Abhay Singh from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“As you guys know I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set',” he was quoted as saying.

During the show, Ranveer termed Deepika his emotional support, adding that the actress even gave him tips for the show. The 36-year-old also revealed that he was nervous before the shoot of The Big Picture, and Deepika sent him flowers and a handwritten note to extend her best wishes.

The Big Picture is a bi-weekly show that will air on Colors TV at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday. It was speculated that Ranveer is making his small screen debut as the film business has been impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the actor said his decision to come on TV is an independent one and has nothing to do with cinema halls being shut.

