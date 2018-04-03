English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Says He's 'Good', Will Come Back Stronger From Shoulder Injury; See Tweet
Actor Ranveer Singh, who is suffering from a labral tear in his left shoulder, says he is doing good and intends to come back stronger.
"Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I'm good. Its just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger. Love you all," Ranveer tweeted today
The Padmaavat star had injured his shoulder during a football match. He has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid performing at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 7.
However, a statement on behalf of Ranveer's spokesperson said that the actor will continue to shoot for his upcoming film Gully Boy as its "shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot."
(With IANS inputs)
Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I’m good. Its just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger 💪🏾— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 3, 2018
