Ranveer Singh Says Jayeshbhai Jordaar Will Change the Definition of Heroism on Screen

Be it his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy or his latest release 83, Ranveer Singh has always proved his versatility as an actor. The success of all these films is also a testament to the actor’s penchant to choose some unique scripts which went on to become box office success.

Films often are a marriage of fascinating stories and box office success. The actor will now be seen in what he calls his ‘most special offering’ with Jayeshbhai Jordaar which hits the screens next month.

The trailer of the film releases today and Singh says that he has relished being a part of the film. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a unique experience because it has pushed me into becoming a character with no reference point in Hindi cinema. Jayeshbhai is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink, and according to me, he is one of the most lovable heroes in Hindi cinema,” he says.

The actor adds that he thoroughly enjoyed playing the unusual part in the comedy. “My character is quick-witted and has his heart in the right place. The script is remarkable. You don’t find such films every day. It is a celebration of human spirit that will fill you up from within.”

With the upcoming social comedy that also stars Shalini Pandey, Singh intends to challenge the notion of a typical hero. “Hopefully, Jayeshbhai will change the definition of heroism on screen, and leave people with an important message in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Here, the hero is the most innocent and honest person you have met in a long time.”

In a recent interview, Singh mentioned that he always aims to provide his audiences with fresh characters and never get typecast for he has so much more to offer. “I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it’s a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. Jayeshbhai Jordaar presented me with a huge opportunity to play a character with no reference point all over again. I think I really manifest these roles into my life,” he said.

