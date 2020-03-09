English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh Says 'Reham Karo' to Deepika Padukone as She Poses in Beachwear

Deepika Padukone (L), Ranveer Singh (R)

Deepika Padukone (L), Ranveer Singh (R)

Deepika Padukone has shared some stunning pictures from her magazine cover shoot inspiring a candid comment from Ranveer Singh on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Share this:

Deepika Padukone shared some stunning pictures from the photoshoot for a magazine cover. In the series of pics, she is seen posing by the sea dressed in beachwear while in another one she lays on the sand and gives a piercing gaze into the camera. Both images are shared in monochrome and Deepika mesmerises with her style, beauty and grace.

Ranveer Singh, who is quite active in leaving comments on Deepika's feed said, "Baby reham karo yaar (please spare)."

Read: Deepika Padukone Shares Her Meme on Social Media and it Has a Harry Potter Connection

In the photoshoot, Deepika also sports different hairstyles to give each pic a distinct look. She also adds pieces of jewellery to accessorize. Deepika is seen carrying a scarf which compliments the ambiance and the beach setting even more.

Meanwhile, Deepika is all set to feature in sports drama ’83 alongside husband Ranveer. Kabir Khan’s directorial is based on India’s historic maiden Cricket World Cup win. '83 is scheduled to release on April 10 while the film trailer launches on Wednesday, March 11.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story