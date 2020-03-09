Ranveer Singh Says 'Reham Karo' to Deepika Padukone as She Poses in Beachwear

Deepika Padukone shared some stunning pictures from the photoshoot for a magazine cover. In the series of pics, she is seen posing by the sea dressed in beachwear while in another one she lays on the sand and gives a piercing gaze into the camera. Both images are shared in monochrome and Deepika mesmerises with her style, beauty and grace.

Ranveer Singh, who is quite active in leaving comments on Deepika's feed said, "Baby reham karo yaar (please spare)."

In the photoshoot, Deepika also sports different hairstyles to give each pic a distinct look. She also adds pieces of jewellery to accessorize. Deepika is seen carrying a scarf which compliments the ambiance and the beach setting even more.

Meanwhile, Deepika is all set to feature in sports drama ’83 alongside husband Ranveer. Kabir Khan’s directorial is based on India’s historic maiden Cricket World Cup win. '83 is scheduled to release on April 10 while the film trailer launches on Wednesday, March 11.

