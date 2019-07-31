Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh Sends Love to Sister Ritika on Her Birthday With This Beach Side Throwback Picture

Ranveer Singh shared a throwback picture of his elder sister Ritika Bhavnani to mark and celebrate her birthday.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
Image of Ranveer Singh, Ritika Bhavnani, courtesy of @bollywood_dotcom/Instagram
Ranveer Singh has never shied away from expressing love and affection for those close to him on social media. He uses his effervescent nature time and again and sends out his best to his family and friends through Instagram posts and messages. On the occasion of his elder sister's birthday, Ranveer took to social media to mark and celebrate the happy occasion.

Ranveer shared a throwback picture to the time when the now grown-ups were younger and were seemingly more chilled out in life. The pic shared by Ranveer is from the beach side, where his sister is resting and soaking under the sun on a beach bed. Besides her is not Ranveer, but a timeless cassette player that is reminiscent of the past times and technologies.

Captioning the lovely picture of his sister while she was young, Ranveer wrote, "Pretty much sums it up 😎 #happybirthday Didi ❤️ I love you #riticulousness (sic)."

Reacting to the post, entertainment celebrities like Pia Trivedi, Siddhanth Kapoor and his '83 co-star Jatin Sarna (Sacred Games).

See their response to Ranveer's post here:

Ranveer Singh Insta

A screenshot from Ranveer Singh's Instagram handle

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 and has projects like Takht, YRF comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be backed by Maneesh Sharma, who made his directorial debut in Ranveer Singh's first Hindi film, Band Baaja Baraat in 2010. The film will be helmed by writer-director Divyang Thakkar and will be set in Gujarat. Jayeshbhai Jordaar does not have a release date yet.

