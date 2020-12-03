Ranveer Singh Sets the Internet on Fire with His Pre-workout Picture, Gives His Fans Major Goals

Ranveer Singh has again set the internet on fire with his latest Instagram story while giving some mid-week workout goals to his fans. In the picture, the actor looks all prepped up to hit the gym as he shared a pre-workout selfie and wrote, “Ready to smash some muscles. Lezzgo.”

Dressed up in a black tracksuit, paired with sunglasses and a scarf wrapped around his nose and mouth, the actor looks dapper.

The actor shared one more picture in the Instagram stories as he raised the toast to the festive month of December 2020 along with a positive note, which reads, “May this month bring joy and prosperity.” Though the picture is little blurry, his funky clothes teamed up with his signature hat, and his cool sunglasses grabbed the attention.

The actor has been seen flaunting his bare body quite a few times. Recently, he shared a post-workout picture where he can be seen showing off his bulked-up body. “Down & Dirty #mondaymotivation.”

As soon as he dropped his picture, his gorgeous wife Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop gushing as she commented twice on the post. One of her comments reads, “B.I.G!,” while another comment reads, “No frowning...”

Ranveer and Deepika have recently celebrated their two years of married life on November 14 and the actor wished his beloved wife with his love-filled post. The actor shared a couple of lovey-dovey pictures and wrote, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone.” In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in a white floral printed outfit.

Meanwhile, the duo will be seen sharing screen space in their upcoming film ’83. The film was slated to release this year, however, it got delayed owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Ranveer’s Sooryavanshi is also lined up to release soon.