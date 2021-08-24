Ranveer Singh Shakes a Leg With His Family at Mom Anju Bhavnani's Birthday Bash; Watch Videos

Bollywood celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended the former’s mother’s birthday party and were clicked by the paparazzi having a gala time at the celebrations. The Gully Boy actor is known for his flamboyant nature and he didn’t hide it a bit when it came to partying. In a series of videos shared by the pap, Ranveer can be seen flaunting his dance moves with his family members. One of the videos showed him dancing for Deepika Padukone that already became a hit among the fans, however, he gave equal attention to his parents as well.

In another video, he can be seen dancing with his dad on the song ‘Khalibali’ from Deepika and his film Padmaavat.

He also shook a leg with his mother on the song Dil Chori from Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Ranveer can be seen dressed in a white tank top, distressed jeans and a hat. He also wore triangular sunglasses. Deepika on the other hand donned a red top and leather pants.

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Apart from 83, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar that was delayed due to the lockdown owing to the second wave of Covid. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

