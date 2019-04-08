English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Shakes Leg on 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' With Cricketers, Sings 'Apna Time' With '83 Cast
Titled '83, the film follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983.
Image courtesy: Instagram
On Saturday, Ranveer Singh tweeted two photos of him with former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, beginning the preparation for the film '83. Sporting the Indian cricket team's blue jersey, Dev seems to be giving some cricketing tips to the Gully Boy actor in the pictures.
Ranveer also posted a video of his training session with Dev and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone responded to the post with the cutest message for him. She said, “make the most of it... these moments will never come back! I'm so proud of you!”
The entire cast and crew of '83 headed to Himachal Pradesh a few days ago and a couple of pictures and videos from the Dharamshala cricket stadium have been going viral on the internet since then.
In one of the clips, Ranveer can be seen singing Altaf Raja's Tum To Thehre Pardesi along with the '83 crew. Another video shows Ranveer rapping Apna Time Ayega from his hit film Gully Boy.
But what grabbed our attention was Ranveer grooving to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi with veteran cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Balvinder Singh Sandu.
See all videos here:
Earlier in an interview, Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow" in the movie.
"I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer told DNA.
