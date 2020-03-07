Ranveer Singh Shares '83 World Cup Winning Moment, See Pic

Ranveer Singh shared the official look from his upcoming movie '83 on social media. The film will highlight the first World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team in the year 1983 and is highly anticipated within the audiences.

The look shows the iconic Kapil Dev holding the World Cup trophy. The moment has been etched in the hearts of cricket fans forever and with Ranveer stepping in to play Kapil on screen in Kabir Khan directorial '83, he is only raising the bar higher. India beat the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord's and cliched its first title as the champions.

'83 also features Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil's wife Romi. Tahir Raj Bhasin is cast as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem essays Mohinder Amarnath while the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar in other important roles.

'83 releases on April 10. The film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

