Ranveer Singh Shares a Picture From His Theatre Days, Calls It a 'Gem'

Actor Ranveer Singh has been practicing social distancing ever since the Coronavirus outbreak in India. However, he's been treating fans with his rare and unseen throwback pictures.

The actor on Friday shared a poster of a play he was part of before making his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baarat.

The 2009 play also featured veteran Bollywood and TV actor Darshan Jariwala. “Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem I’ll never forget these days,” Ranveer wrote.

His Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar dropped a comment: "Let's do a play!" While his Takht co-star Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Je Baat!!!"

Ranveer has also been sharing inside glimpses into how he's chilling at home, via a series of pictures. In one of the monochrome pictures, he is seen lying on the couch. He captioned it as, "Laid back lyfe." He also shared a throwback picture of him with his sister where they are both seen lying down on a bed at home and chilling.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film based on Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup win led by Kapil Dev. The film was scheduled to release on April 10, but has now been postponed amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

"83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!" Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna among others.





Deepika Padukone will be playing an extended cameo of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia Dev.



