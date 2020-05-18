Ranveer Singh Shares a Throwback to the Days When WWF was His Life

It seems Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was reminiscing the old time and early memories.

The 34-year-old actor, in a throwback state of mind, shared an image from his childhood days. The Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen imitating ace wrester Hulk Hogan, whose poster adorned the wall of his room then.

Ranveer confessed in his Monday feeling post that WWE (previously known as WWF) was life for him during childhood. “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you! #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan,” the Gully Boy actor wrote.

It didn’t take Instagrammers too long to hit the like button and drop their reactions.

Actor Ali Fazal quipped, “Hahahahahaha I can hear the music and the crowd!”

“Ultimate Warrior for me all the way,” wrote Sikander Kher. Anil Kapoor hailed Ranveer as, “Tigerrrrrrrrr!”

The Simmba actor’s social media posts are symbolic of his powerhouse persona. In a recent post, he dropped a juxtaposed composition of villains from Hindi movies.

The picture shared caricatures of Kancha Cheena (Agneepath), Gabbar Singh (Sholay), Sultan Mirza (Once Upon a Time in Mumbai), crime master Gogo (Andaz Apna Apna), Shakaal (Shaan) and Mogambo (Mr. India). It also included Ranveer’s character as Alauddin Khalji from Padmaavat.

Ranveer is set to next feature in the film ’83 directed by Kabir Khan, alongside wife Deepika Padukone. The movie is a sports drama based on the Indian cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of the then Team India captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi.

Ranveer will reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Sooryavanshi.

He has also wrapped up filming for his upcoming comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shalini Pandey and Deeksha Joshi will play other major roles in the film.

