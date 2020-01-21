Ranveer Singh Shares Addinath Kothare's First Poster as Gentleman Cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in '83
Marathi actor Addinath M Kothare will be seen portraying the role of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, famous for his extraordinary batting skills, in the upcoming sports drama '83.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared the first look poster of Marathi actor Addinath M Kothare, who will be seen portraying the role of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, famous for his extraordinary batting skills, in the upcoming sports drama '83.
The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram account to share the poster. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer."
View this post on Instagram
THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer 🏏🏆 Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR @83thefilm #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
Addinath also shared the poster on his official Instagram account. He captioned it, "He played a big part in our victory of the World Cup in 1983."
Earlier, Ranveer had revealed the character posters of Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar, who will portray the roles of in-swinger Balwinder Singh Sandhu and wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani, respectively.
The other actors in the film are Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Pati, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has Ranveer playing former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. In the movie, Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev's real-life wife, Romi Bhatt.
'83 is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie is scheduled for release on April 10.
