2-min read

Ranveer Shares Adorable Pic of 'Baby' Deepika Padukone, Twitter Asks 'Is That a Hint?'

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh poked fun at Deepika Padukone by using Instagram's new baby filter on one of her looks from Cannes 2019.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Image: Instgram
While yes, they've co-starred in multiple films together, the truest bonding factor between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the genetically gifted actors, is their mutual love of public teasing.

The Bollywood It couple has made fans laugh time to time. From expressing their love with grand romantic gestures to dropping tongue-in-cheek comments on one another's Instagram posts, these two definitely have a knack for using social media to keep their fans entertained.

On Thursday, Ranveer poked fun at his actress wife by using Instagram's new baby filter on one of her looks from Cannes 2019. She is wearing lime green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown and accessorises her dress with a pastel-coloured Siena head-wrap.

Needless to say, the result was hilarious - 'baby' Deepika looked adorably cute. The post went instantly viral with over 56 thousand likes and counting and over hundreds of comments, several of which wanted to know if Ranveer's post was a baby announcement as the tweet had a baby emoji.




Check out the reactions:



















This comes after Deepika shared a hilarious meme on Ranveer, which was inspired by his unconventional fashion statement.

Meanwhile, Deepika ensured that she made the most of her time at the French Riviera this year. The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes 2019, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.

Follow @News18Movies for more


