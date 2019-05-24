English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ranveer Shares Adorable Pic of 'Baby' Deepika Padukone, Twitter Asks 'Is That a Hint?'
On Thursday, Ranveer Singh poked fun at Deepika Padukone by using Instagram's new baby filter on one of her looks from Cannes 2019.
Image: Instgram
Loading...
While yes, they've co-starred in multiple films together, the truest bonding factor between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the genetically gifted actors, is their mutual love of public teasing.
The Bollywood It couple has made fans laugh time to time. From expressing their love with grand romantic gestures to dropping tongue-in-cheek comments on one another's Instagram posts, these two definitely have a knack for using social media to keep their fans entertained.
On Thursday, Ranveer poked fun at his actress wife by using Instagram's new baby filter on one of her looks from Cannes 2019. She is wearing lime green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown and accessorises her dress with a pastel-coloured Siena head-wrap.
Needless to say, the result was hilarious - 'baby' Deepika looked adorably cute. The post went instantly viral with over 56 thousand likes and counting and over hundreds of comments, several of which wanted to know if Ranveer's post was a baby announcement as the tweet had a baby emoji.
Check out the reactions:
This comes after Deepika shared a hilarious meme on Ranveer, which was inspired by his unconventional fashion statement.
Meanwhile, Deepika ensured that she made the most of her time at the French Riviera this year. The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes 2019, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The Bollywood It couple has made fans laugh time to time. From expressing their love with grand romantic gestures to dropping tongue-in-cheek comments on one another's Instagram posts, these two definitely have a knack for using social media to keep their fans entertained.
On Thursday, Ranveer poked fun at his actress wife by using Instagram's new baby filter on one of her looks from Cannes 2019. She is wearing lime green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown and accessorises her dress with a pastel-coloured Siena head-wrap.
Needless to say, the result was hilarious - 'baby' Deepika looked adorably cute. The post went instantly viral with over 56 thousand likes and counting and over hundreds of comments, several of which wanted to know if Ranveer's post was a baby announcement as the tweet had a baby emoji.
@deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/g2y6uOF7iF— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 23, 2019
Check out the reactions:
good news?— kapil sharma (@kapilmanikoscar) May 23, 2019
Is there any good news????— Lokesh Agrawal (@lokesh0058) May 23, 2019
On the way??— bharat (@Deepika49402202) May 23, 2019
Congrats sir .....any pls tc of our deepika for this nine months❤— Sripal bhansali jain (@sweetboy_8888) May 23, 2019
Is that a hint?!!!— Garvita Garg (@garvitagarg) May 23, 2019
Is that a hint— HUSAIN (@husain_k26) May 23, 2019
This comes after Deepika shared a hilarious meme on Ranveer, which was inspired by his unconventional fashion statement.
Meanwhile, Deepika ensured that she made the most of her time at the French Riviera this year. The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes 2019, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani on Working With Bharat Co-star Salman Khan: He is a Very Grounded Person
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results